- A new trailer for Apex Legends Season 4 - Assimilation has been released.
- This trailer shows off some of the new skins, the new character Revenant, the new gun and more.
- It also shows the changes that have come to World's Edge, now called World's Edge Ravaged.
- Apex Legends Season 4 begins on February 4.
Just as the new season is about to arrive, Respawn Entertainment has released a new trailer for Apex Legends Season 4 - Assimilation. This gameplay trailer shows some of what players can expect, including map changes and new skins, as well as the new character Revenant in action alongside the new sniper rifle, the Sentinel. You can take a look at the new trailer below.
World's Edge is the second map in Apex Legends and with Season 4 on the way, it looks like the new Ravaged version of this map has seen better days. Destruction is clearly visible all around, so veterans of the map will have to get used to all the changes. In the lore, this is due to Hammond Robotics (the megacorporation seen in the Titanfall games) harvesting the resources of different planets.
For more on Revenant, the new character coming this season, you can check out the launch trailer for Season 4 right here. Apex Legends Season 4 - Assimilation kicks off tomorrow on February 4.
