The uber-popular free-to-play shooter Apex Legends will be coming to mobile soon as Apex Legends Mobile, with a regional beta launching later this month.

EA announced that the regional beta will only be available for India and the Philippines at the start, but the plan is to include more countries over the course of the year. The first of these tests will only be available on Android devices, but will eventually expand to include iOS support as well.

The publisher also provided the first details of the game, since they first expressed interest in porting Apex Legends mobile devices. This version of Apex Legends will not be a port of the Apex Legends available on PC and consoles but will be a new version, built from the ground up for smartphones.

In a blog post, Game Director Chad Grenier wrote that "Apex Legends Mobile is specially designed for touchscreens, with streamlined controls and thoughtful optimizations that result in the most advanced battle royale combat available on a phone."

Apex Legends Mobile won't feature crossplay or cross-progression, and will instead feature its own Battle Passes, collectible cosmetics, and unlockables unique to the mobile game. Apex Legends Mobile will be available for free, just like other platforms.

In addition to the news about Apex Legends Mobile, a new trailer was released for the upcoming update to Apex Legends, which is the game's biggest update yet.

Apex Legends now boasts more than 100 million players across all platforms and just celebrated its 2nd anniversary in February, and just released a port of the game to the Nintendo Switch last month. It's also one of the best first-person shooters on PS4.

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and PC.