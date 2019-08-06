What you need to know
- Apex Legends is a popular battle royale game from developer Respawn.
- Usually players would need to compete in groups of three.
- A limited-time event is bringing a solo mode to the game.
Apex Legends is hosting a limited-time Iron Crown Collection Event for two weeks, starting on August 13 and lasting until August 27. The biggest feature coming with this event appears to be its solo mode. Since the beginning, Apex Legends would only allow players to compete in teams of three. Now, at least for two weeks, players can go it solo and attempt to get that battle royale victory all by themselves.
Next week, only one can reign. 👑— Apex Legends (@PlayApex) August 6, 2019
The Iron Crown Collection Event featuring an all-new Solos limited time
mode begins 8/13. pic.twitter.com/8tG4EhIqQf
The rest of the short teaser doesn't give a good indication as to what else the event may hold for players, though you can reasonably expect some new cosmetics at the very least. Hopefully if the mode is popular enough then Respawn can implement it permanently.
Season 2 of Apex Legends kicked off in June with a new Battle Pass featuring daily and weekly challenges in an effort to decrease grinding. The playable character Wattson was also added at this time. Between its gameplay and its heroes, Apex Legends looks to be a hybrid between Fortnite and Overwatch.
