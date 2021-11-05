Best answer: The Android Open Source Project is the core of the Android software that runs on your phone. It's free and anyone can modify it but it isn't enough to power a device on its own.

Open and free

Android is a free open-source operating system. The AOSP (Android Open Source Project) is free to download, free to alter, free to build into a product that can power just about anything. But it's not something you've ever used when you picked up a phone or other gizmo that runs "Android" because it's not really a complete operating system.

The AOSP isn't everything you need to power a device but it's a huge chunk of it.

At its heart, Android is nothing more than a platform that anyone can use to run applications plus the bits and pieces needed for it to talk to standard hardware. We tend to think of Android as an operating system for a phone or tablet (or even a watch or television), but it's just a part of the software needed to get any device to turn on and do things. That being said, it's one of the most important parts.

Having a huge library of code that anyone can use is great. Having all the things people build with it able to use the same applications is even better. It's better for us because we will have a huge list of applications that work out of the box when we buy an Android-powered device. It's better for the companies making the devices because we'll want to buy them and they don't have to put in the work to build their own application platform. It's also great for Google because it means more devices will be able to use the internet and its services.

That last part is why Google maintains the AOSP. Google has always held the belief that everyone should have access to the internet. While some of the reasons may be altruistic and good-natured, the main reason Google as a company has these goals is because the internet is how it makes money. All companies exist to make money, but with the AOSP, Google has found a new way to make money from everyone while giving away one of its most expensive products: Android.

Google isn't the only company that builds the AOSP.

This is done through the AOSP. Google maintains the Android source code. That means exactly what you think it does: It keeps things clean and tidy and up-to-date, then makes it available for other people. It also has people working full time to make improvements and add new features to Android.

All of this is made available for anyone to freely use under a liberal license that allows changes to be made to the code and not submitted back to the maintainers. This means Samsung is allowed to do whatever it wants with the AOSP and doesn't have to share what it has done with anyone. So are you, and so am I. If we do something different, we can keep those changes to ourselves to offer a (hopefully) better product than anyone else can.