The Last Of Us Part 2 WorkbenchSource: Sony Interactive Entertainment (screenshot)

What you need to know

  • Naughty Dog has released a new episode of Inside The Last of Us Part II.
  • This video highlights the detail in the characters and the environments of the game.
  • The Last of Us Part II is set to release on June 19, 2020.

Small details in video games add up, which is why Naughty Dog has released a new episode of Inside The Last of Part II that focuses specifically on the new technology and details of the game. While previous episodes went over the story and the gameplay, this is all about the small touches. From characters to environments, there's a ton to go over. You can take a look at the video below.

The Last of Us Part II is scheduled to release on June 19, 2020 on PlayStation 4. For more on the game, you can check out yesterday's State of Play episode, which highlighted new gameplay and mechanics, factions and more.

Revenge

The Last of Us Part II

It can't be for nothing

The wait is almost over. Ellie's harrowing journey looks to take her on the bloody path of revenge, but against what and at what cost, we're not sure of yet. Whatever the situation, Joel is there to have her back.

