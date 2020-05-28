What you need to know
- Naughty Dog has released a new episode of Inside The Last of Us Part II.
- This video highlights the detail in the characters and the environments of the game.
- The Last of Us Part II is set to release on June 19, 2020.
Small details in video games add up, which is why Naughty Dog has released a new episode of Inside The Last of Part II that focuses specifically on the new technology and details of the game. While previous episodes went over the story and the gameplay, this is all about the small touches. From characters to environments, there's a ton to go over. You can take a look at the video below.
The Last of Us Part II is scheduled to release on June 19, 2020 on PlayStation 4. For more on the game, you can check out yesterday's State of Play episode, which highlighted new gameplay and mechanics, factions and more.
Revenge
The Last of Us Part II
It can't be for nothing
The wait is almost over. Ellie's harrowing journey looks to take her on the bloody path of revenge, but against what and at what cost, we're not sure of yet. Whatever the situation, Joel is there to have her back.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Galaxy Note 20 could be Samsung’s first phone to come with a 5nm chipset
A new report claims Samsung will start mass production of its first 5nm Exynos chipset in August. The chipset could power the company's upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series phones.
What keyboard app are you using in 2020?
Keyboard apps can be a great way to personalize your Android phone. What one are you using in 2020 and why?
More people should be looking to ditch their unlimited data plan
Unlimited data plans are simple, but they don't serve everyone well — a lot of us would be better off paying less for a limited plan.
Game better with these great headsets for the PS4
If you want to game well, you need some great audio. Why not check out a headset? Not only can you get great audio but also use the microphone for multiplayer. Here are our favorite options.