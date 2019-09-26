What you need to know Anker's Soundcore brand has introduced six new wireless earbuds.

The brand's latest lineup includes the Liberty 2 Pro, claimed to be the world's first earphones with Astria Coaxial Acoustic Architecture.

Soundcore's new Liberty Air 2 is an affordable alternative to Apple's AirPods, promising up to seven hours of listening time on a single charge.

Anker has expanded its Bluetooth earbud lineup with the introduction of six new wireless models. The new additions to the company's lineup include three Liberty series models and three Spirit series models. The most impressive as well as the most expensive of the six wireless earbuds announced by Soundcore is the Liberty 2 Pro. As per the brand, it is the first to feature "Astria Coaxial Acoustic Architecture", which has been endorsed by 10 Grammy-Award winning audio producers.

Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro also come with 4 microphones and Qualcomm's cVc noise-cancelling technology for crystal clear phone calls. As for battery life, Anker says users can expect 8 hours of listening time from a single charge. Liberty 2 Pro will be released on October 8 and has been priced at $149. Next, we have the slightly more affordable Liberty Air 2, which appear to have been heavily inspired by the Apple AirPods. Priced at $100, the Liberty Air 2 earbuds are claimed to provide up to 7 hours of listening time on a single charge. The wireless charging case can extend that to 28 hours.

Soundcore has also unveiled new sports-focused Spirit Dot 2 and Spirit X2 wireless earbuds. The Spirit Dot 2 true wireless earbuds offer USB-C charging and up to 5.5 hours of use on a single charge. They are priced at $80. On the other hand, Spirit X2 come with an IP68 rating and hooks to ensure an 'invincible' fit. Priced at $100, the earbuds will be available starting next month from Amazon as well as the Soundcore's online store.