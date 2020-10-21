What you need to know
- Slimy Slopes is coming to Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs with 13 new levels for the campaign and the level builder tool.
- Acron: Attach of the Squirrels! is getting brand new levels and some spooky new skins for players to use.
- Both titles are getting these updates for free starting today, October 21.
Resolution Games, creators of Blaston and several other hit VR games, is upping the ante in both Acron: Attack of the Squirrels and Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs today, October 21, with 2 free Halloween-themed content updates. Starting with Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs, players can expect a brand new level collection called Slimy Slopes, which features 13 new levels to play through in both the campaign and level builder tools. That brings the total to 91 levels to play through, including themes for each to use in the level builder.
As expected, the surroundings and pigs will fit right in with the Halloween season, including newly themed launchers, pigs, and other elements. Dr. Frankenswine evil creations are scattered across a range of environments including beaches, cliffs, and of course, slimy slopes. This update is totally free and is available right now for all Angry Birds VR players. Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs is available for $14.99 on all VR platforms.
Acron: Attack of the Squirrels is also getting a spooky new update, featuring a brand new level to play through. In Acron, VR players take the role of an oak tree trying to protect its acorns from rascally squirrels, who are played by up to 8 humans. The trick here is that Acron can be played all in the same room, as all squirrel players will join in on the smartphone or tablet app and run around trying to overwhelm the person in VR playing as a tree.
The free Halloween update is available for all Acron players now and features a brand new spooky level and a bunch of spooky Halloween-themed skins, which you can see in the image above. Acron: Attack of the Squirrels is available for $19.99 on PC VR and Oculus Quest platforms.
Launch 'em if you've got 'em
Angry Birds VR
Teaching pigs a lesson
Get your eggs back from those swine in Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs. Now featuring 91 levels to play through!
Defend the nuts!
Acron: Attack of the Squirrels
It's a party out here
This asynchronous multiplayer game will have the entire room hooting and hollering as player-controlled squirrels try to steal nuts from a player-controlled tree.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best Android phones you can buy right now
There are so many great Android phones to buy, so it can be tough to know which one to buy. These are the best of the best at each price point.
Acer Chromebox CX14 review: The tiny desktop you've been waiting for
The Acer Chromebox CX14 is coming in early 2021, and I'm loving my first look at what Acer has to offer.
Google antitrust FAQ: What the U.S. government's lawsuit means for you
It actually happened. The U.S. government has issued an antitrust lawsuit against Google, making it one of the largest antitrust cases the country has ever seen. Here's what you need to know about it.
These are the best accessories to improve your Oculus Quest
The Oculus Quest is an excellent standalone headset, but you can make it even better with the right accessories. Here are the best accessories for your Oculus Quest.