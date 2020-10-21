Resolution Games, creators of Blaston and several other hit VR games, is upping the ante in both Acron: Attack of the Squirrels and Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs today, October 21, with 2 free Halloween-themed content updates. Starting with Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs, players can expect a brand new level collection called Slimy Slopes, which features 13 new levels to play through in both the campaign and level builder tools. That brings the total to 91 levels to play through, including themes for each to use in the level builder.

As expected, the surroundings and pigs will fit right in with the Halloween season, including newly themed launchers, pigs, and other elements. Dr. Frankenswine evil creations are scattered across a range of environments including beaches, cliffs, and of course, slimy slopes. This update is totally free and is available right now for all Angry Birds VR players. Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs is available for $14.99 on all VR platforms.