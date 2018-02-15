HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas revealed earlier this year that the manufacturer had something "awesome" to showcase at Mobile World Congress . One of the devices slated for an unveil include the Nokia 7+, and now we have a first look at the phone courtesy of Evan Blass . The leak shows off a phone with an 18:9 display, white color scheme interlaced with orange accents around the camera module, power and volume buttons, and the fingerprint sensor.

The phone has Android One branding at the back, similar to what we've seen from the likes of the Mi A1 and the Moto X4. The latest rumors out of China's Tieba messaging platform suggest the Nokia 7 will be a China-exclusive model, with the Nokia 7+ destined for global markets with Android One in tow.

The leak also reveals possible specs, which include a 6-inch display with an FHD+ resolution of 2160x1080, Snapdragon 660, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Round the back, the Nokia 7+ is rumored to feature two ZEISS-tuned 12MP + 13MP camera sensors, with the secondary sensor enabling 2x optical zoom. Other specs include a 16MP front shooter (also tuned by ZEISS), USB-C with Quick Charge, and a microSD slot.

There's a grey version as well, which also has orange accents: