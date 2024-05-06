Elusive OnePlus 12 color option may soon hit the global stage

What you need to know

A white colorway for the OnePlus 12, currently exclusive to China might be coming soon to the global market.

A code hinting its release was spotted in a recent Oxygen OS update

The variant dubbed "Glacial White," could be released as a limited edition or a to specific regions

A new colorway for the OnePlus 12 could soon make a global debut. As first spotted by Android Authority, a code hinting at a white colorway exclusive to China was found hidden in the recent OxygenOS v14.0.0.608.

The OnePlus 12 has been around since February this year and has been rated as one of the overall best Android phones of 2024. The device is known for its sleek design, fast processor, ultra-fast charging speeds, and epic battery life. It comes in two colorways at the moment—Flowly Emerald and Silky Black.

A user on X, who goes by 1NormalUsername, discovered the new variant in the OxygenOS code and mentioned that this colorway will be officially dubbed "Glacial White." Android Authority adds that the white color variant of the OnePlus 12 was previously only mentioned in ColorOS builds since the OnePlus 12 runs ColorOS in the region.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

It remains uncertain when the company plans to release this colorway to the rest of the world. However, the mere presence of the recent OxygenOS update suggests the Glacial White variant could also be coming to other countries. Some speculate it could be released only to a specific region, like the OnePlus Watch 2, which rolled out in a third Nordic Blue color variant in April across Europe, in addition to Radiant Steel and Black Steel.

Alternately, OnePlus might follow Google's strategy with the new Mint Green Pixel 8, making it a limited edition option to boost hype around the product mid-way through its launch cycle.

Back in 2022, OnePlus released an Extreme Edition version of the OnePlus 10 Pro, which was available in Panda White and featured a ceramic back with 512 GB storage. However, the company made this version exclusive to China, and it didn't see an international market launch, making the potential global debut of a white OnePlus 12 all the more interesting.

Where and when the Glacial White will make its debut outside China remains to be seen. We feel that the wait for this new clean white option may soon be over.