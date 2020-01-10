Android statues at Google HQSource: Android Central

Taking a look at Android as a whole, there's no denying the platform has dramatically changed over the last few years.

Things like modding and rooting used to be extremely popular, but as devices become more powerful and feature-rich, we've seen that community die down considerably.

Some would argue that this has resulted in Android being boring or less exciting than it was in years past, and recently, this was brought up in the AC forums.

milleniumdroid

So earlier this year, I spent quite a while watching old Android related videos from 2008-2011. During that 3 year time period, I didn't even really know much if anything about Android, and I was a kid, so I missed out. But seeing everything from the Charbax coverage (on YouTube) of tech conventions at that time to various custom ROM/kernel/whatever videos of that era, I got a feel of what it was...

B. Diddy

Time to start building stuff on your own.:p

L0n3N1nja

I got into Android in 2010, didn't pay much attention to the mobile industry or what was coming until 2012 when I worked for Verizon. Worked there from 2012-2016 and the variety and difference between models continued to decline. Now I'm straight bored, I still check websites like this most days in my downtime but don't bother reading half the articles. Doesn't matter what brand you like,...

Now, we want to know what you think — Is Android more boring than it used to be?

Join the conversation in the forums!