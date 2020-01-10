Taking a look at Android as a whole, there's no denying the platform has dramatically changed over the last few years.
Things like modding and rooting used to be extremely popular, but as devices become more powerful and feature-rich, we've seen that community die down considerably.
Some would argue that this has resulted in Android being boring or less exciting than it was in years past, and recently, this was brought up in the AC forums.
Now, we want to know what you think — Is Android more boring than it used to be?
Join the conversation in the forums!
Samsung's upcoming clamshell foldable phone will be called the Galaxy Bloom
Samsung has apparently decided to call its second foldable phone the Galaxy Bloom.
Pixel 4's face unlock is inexplicably broken for some users
Some Google Pixel 4 users are reporting issues with face unlock since the November 2019 update. Affected units no longer let users log-in with biometric authentication, leaving only the options of PINs, patterns, and passwords.
Uploaded library support could soon be on the way to YouTube Music
It's been way too long since we've heard of the long-awaited user-uploaded content feature from Google Play Music being added to YouTube Music, but it seems that this may be nearing reality.
These heavy-duty cases are the best for the Moto G7
Sometimes you can't just get any case for your smartphone, regardless of what kind of job you do. There are just some folks that need a heavy-duty case, and that rings true for Moto G7 owners. We have found the best heavy-duty and rugged cases that you can get today!