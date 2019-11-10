Andrew Martonik is joined for a live episode by Michael Fisher and David Cogen, proprietor of the YouTube channel TheUnlockr, to chat about the news of the week, including Google's purchase of Fitbit and the overall wearable landscape. They also discuss some ongoing issues with Pixel 4, and David provides a look at Sony's Experia 5.
Show Notes and Links:
- MrMobile [Michael Fisher] - YouTube
- TheUnlockr - YouTube
- Google has officially purchased Fitbit for $2.1 billion
- With Fitbit in tow, Google still has years of work to catch up in the fitness wearable world
- The two sides of Google's Fitbit acquisition, equally dark
- Fossil's new Hybrid HR smartwatch brings an always-on display and 2-week battery for $195
- Fossil Hybrid HR review: The undercover smartwatch
- Stress tests reveal structural weakness in Google Pixel 4
- Google deliberately capped the Pixel 4's screen brightness
- Pixel 4 gets camera and Smooth Display improvements with November 2019 security patch
- Pixel 4's 90Hz display gets fewer limitations with November security patch
- A lot of Pixel 4 owners haven't received the November security update
Sponsors:
- Thrifter.com: All the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and more, fussily curated and constantly updated.
