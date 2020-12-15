It's hard to believe, but 2020 is finally coming to a close. This year sure has been something else, so why not end it on a high note? The final Android Central Podcast of 2020 is coming soon, and rather than doing a normal show to send off the year, we wanted to do something a bit more fun.
As such, the next episode of the Android Central Podcast will be a Q&A! Whether you want to get our hot takes on our favorite phones of the year, finally want us to settle which Android interface is best, or just need to know what we think about pineapple on pizza (it's delicious, by the way), this is your opportunity to ask.
Whatever your question may be, all you have to do is leave it in the comments below. We'll sift through everything that comes in, pick our favorites, and try to answer as many as possible. You all get to decide what we'll be talking about, so get creative and have fun!
We'll be recording the next Android Central Podcast on Thursday, December 17, so make sure to get your questions in before then. Now go get to asking!
