Google looks to have taken notice of a long-time pet peeve among Android Auto users who frequently make a call using their Android phones with dual-SIM support. The search giant has rolled out a new update to Android Auto that lets you select a SIM card to use when placing a phone call on the go.

The dual-SIM support has been spotted by a Reddit user, first reported by XDA Developers. The new update enables the infotainment system to display a pop-up message asking you which SIM to use for a phone call you're trying to make.

Prior to this update, the system would not allow you to select a SIM card from which you wish to place a call. Instead, it would automatically place the call using your default SIM regardless of your phone's dual-SIM support.

As per XDA, Google first teased the feature in September when several new improvements were announced for the app, including personalized recommendations for music, news, and podcasts powered by Google Assistant.

The latest change comes in handy for people who own devices with two SIM card slots. More importantly, the update removes one of Android Auto's most inconvenient limitations: the inability to make a phone call.

If you want to try out the new capability, you only need to install the latest version of the Android Auto app from the Play Store. The update is available as part of version 7.1.614554 of the app.