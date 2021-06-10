Excitement for Android 12 boils over as it breaks records

Android 12 is currently in beta, but the platform update is already breaking records according to Google's VP of Engineering. Dave Burke stated on Twitter that the Android 12 beta was Google's "most downloaded/installed beta ever."

Android 12's beta is by far our most downloaded/installed beta ever. Speaking of which, Beta 2 is available today: https://t.co/VR8CtXKWkZ — Dave Burke (@davey_burke) June 9, 2021

The statement comes just as the second beta makes its way to some of the best Android phones. The new beta comes with a host of visual and privacy enhancements, such as the new Material You theming system and the Privacy Dashboard, features that were both shown off at Google I/O 2021.

In his Android 12 Beta 2 hands-on, our Nicholas Sutrich is impressed by the theming system, saying that "even the subtle hues of the backgrounds in apps and system settings morphs and changes to deliver what authentically feels like a mood for your phone." He also says that of the privacy features that Google has implemented over the years, "this new dashboard is the most powerful yet."

There are also a few hidden UI tweaks that have been found in the new beta to help enhance the overall experience.

Google wasn't immediately available to provide further information on the figures. Still, given how Android 12 represents a big visual and privacy overhaul to the platform, it's not surprising that the beta is breaking records. That's with limited availability on select phones from Xiaomi, OnePlus, OPPO, Vivo, and few others. Samsung, the largest Android manufacturer, isn't on the list of OEMs participating in the beta.

The second beta is available now to download. We have a guide to walk you through how to install the Android 12 Beta for anyone interested in trying out the new update. Keep in mind, because it's a beta, there are bound to be a few bugs here and there, so you may not want to install Android 12 on your primary device.