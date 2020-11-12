What you need to know
- Android work profiles originally only allowed Google Calendar events from the user's work account.
- With Android 11, Google is now allowing work profiles to display personal Google Calendar events as well.
- The personal calendar view needs to first be enabled by the admin and the user.
For people using their company's Android phones for work, personal data has largely stayed out of their devices due to how the Android "work profile" is designed. While there are positives to this arrangement such as privacy concerns, total separation between personal and work data can be inconvenient in a few situations.
According to a new Google Workspace Updates entry spotted by 9to5Google, Android 11 will now allow users to view their personal calendar events alongside their work events in the Google Calendar app.
In Google Calendar, when you're using a work profile on a device with Android 11 and up, you can now see your personal and work calendars together.
While there are benefits to having your work phone be hyperfocused on your job, Google has realized that it would be much more convenient having your phone calendar display both your personal and work events. It's important to note that this mixed calendar view must be enabled by both the admin and the user in order for it to become available in Google Calendar.
Google mentions that the feature will be turned off by default. So, if you're not seeing it in your device, your company's plan may not support it or you may need to talk with your Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) provider to enable it.
Available to Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits
If you have any privacy concerns about your personal and work data mixing together, Google claims that you don't need to worry. Android 11 supposedly has a "new secure mechanism" that stores your personal and work calendar data separately within the same work profile.
Google One
If you use Google Drive and the G Suite for your job, you need to subscribe to Google One. Starting at only $2 a month, you can get 100GB of stroage with the option to add more members to the plan.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google Photos is now the best reason to buy a Pixel phone
Next June, unlimited space in Google Photos goes away — unless you're using a Pixel. This is the best reason to buy a reason to buy the Pixel 5.
Review: The PS5 is a technical marvel, but is it enough?
Sony's PS5 is leaps and bounds ahead of its predecessors, as it should be. With a blazing-fast SSD, a great launch lineup of games, and a sleek UI, it's clear the future is here.
Last year's best Android smartwatch is heavily discounted for Black Friday
Looking for a new smartwatch this Black Friday? The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is $80 off right now, and it offers a mix of features and specs that make it one of the best values of the year.
Get the most out of these smart devices and services with Google Assistant
The Google Assistant is the most useful smart voice assistant for getting your questions answered and keeping track of your digital life, but it's also great at helping you control your smart home devices and services.