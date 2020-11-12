For people using their company's Android phones for work, personal data has largely stayed out of their devices due to how the Android "work profile" is designed. While there are positives to this arrangement such as privacy concerns, total separation between personal and work data can be inconvenient in a few situations.

According to a new Google Workspace Updates entry spotted by 9to5Google, Android 11 will now allow users to view their personal calendar events alongside their work events in the Google Calendar app.

In Google Calendar, when you're using a work profile on a device with Android 11 and up, you can now see your personal and work calendars together.

While there are benefits to having your work phone be hyperfocused on your job, Google has realized that it would be much more convenient having your phone calendar display both your personal and work events. It's important to note that this mixed calendar view must be enabled by both the admin and the user in order for it to become available in Google Calendar.

Google mentions that the feature will be turned off by default. So, if you're not seeing it in your device, your company's plan may not support it or you may need to talk with your Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) provider to enable it.

Available to Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus, as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits

If you have any privacy concerns about your personal and work data mixing together, Google claims that you don't need to worry. Android 11 supposedly has a "new secure mechanism" that stores your personal and work calendar data separately within the same work profile.