Your plane's on the tarmac and the cabin crew's barking at you to turn off all electronic devices. You begrudgingly turn airplane mode on your phone on and...suddenly that awesome Beyonce album you were listening to stops serenading your ears. What happened? Airplane mode turned off the Bluetooth radio on your phone, leaving your awesome new earbuds bereft of anything to play.

Thankfully, Google's making a change to how airplane mode works with Android 11 that'll make listening to music on flights just that tiny bit easier. Spotted by XDA Developers, a new commit on the AOSP Gerrit shows the company's engineers working on a 'context-aware Bluetooth airplane mode', the details of which read as follows: