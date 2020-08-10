Google really wants to make filling in passwords on Android better. Having already implemented biometric authentication and a touch-to-fill system for login information in Chrome, the company plans to improve the autofill experience across all apps with the release of Android 11.

First spotted by Android Police, the change would see the autofill API, which third-party password managers use to show login prompts, integrated with the keyboard itself. This means that instead of the pop-up prompts you might see when using LastPass or 1Password currently, the option to automatically fill in the username and password will show up in the top bar of the keyboard instead. You can see a few screenshots of the feature in action below: