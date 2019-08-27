Google revealed last week that it has finally decided to ditch dessert monikers for its next Android release, which was previously known as Android Q. Instead, the next Android version will simply be called Android 10. While Google hasn't announced when Android 10 will be released, a report from PhoneArena claims it could begin rolling out for Pixel phones on September 3.

The information comes from two independent Google Support agents, who told PhoneArena that the new Android version 10 will begin rolling out to Pixel phones from September 3. In addition to the latest Pixel phones such as the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a series, Google will be rolling out the Android 10 update for the first-generation Pixel and Pixel XL as well.

While owners of Pixel phones will not have to wait very long to receive the Android 10 update, those of you who own phones from other Android OEMs may have to wait at least till the end of the year. Some OEMs, however, could begin pushing the update only by early next year.

So far, the only company that has shared its Android 10 update roadmap is HMD Global. The Finnish company will begin rolling out the Android 10 update for the Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8.1, and Nokia 7.1 smartphones sometime in the fourth quarter of the year. It expects to finish rolling out Android 10 to compatible phones by the second quarter of 2020. More Android OEMs are likely to share their Android 10 update plans in the coming weeks.

