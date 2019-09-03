Around 2:00 PM ET on September 3, Essential retweeted the Android Developers' tweet announcing Android 10, revealing that it was rolling out its 10 update for the Essential Phone "for select Open Market customers."

On September 3, Google released the final build of its long-awaited Android 10 update. We were only expecting Google's own Pixel devices to get the new software on Day One, but once again, Essential has reminded us that it's still alive with a swift update for the two-year-old Essential Phone.

Android 10 is now available on Essential Phone for select Open Market customers.

Considering that the Essential Phone is over two years old having been released in August 2017, this is damn impressive. Not only that, but Essential as a company seems to only exist these days for the sake of updating the Essential Phone and not much else.

Essential's screenshot of the update reveals that the build number is QP1A.190711.107, and as expected, some of the highlights include the new gesture navigation, dark mode, and improved privacy and security features.

The note of the update rolling out for "select Open Market customers" indicates that Essential's first updating a small pool of unlocked devices before widely rolling it out to everyone. As for when Android 10 will arrive on the Sprint variant of the Essential Phone, we aren't sure.

