What you need to know
- Among Us is a social deduction multiplayer game that's rapidly grown in popularity over the last year.
- Developer Innersloth previously confirmed that Among Us was coming to PlayStation consoles at some point.
- Innersloth announced that Among Us is coming to PS4 and PS5 on Dec. 14, 2021.
Innersloth's exceedingly popular murder mystery game Among Us is coming to PS4 and PS5 on Dec. 14, 2021. The developers confirmed the news via the team's website on Thursday, while also reiterating that the game supports cross-play with other consoles, PC and mobile devices.
As a result, what used to be one of the best Android games available is now playable across practically everything, and friends don't have to be segmented by platform in order to play together. Innersloth previously confirmed that Among Us was coming to PlayStation consoles Earlier in 2021 during a State of Play that was mainly focused on Insomniac Games' Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.
Among Us first launched back in 2018 for mobile devices but it wasn't until 2020 that the game started to grow in popularity, as the pandemic caused more people to turn to online games for entertainment. A sequel called Among Us 2 was originally planned but was canceled in favor of adding more features to the first game.
