One of the biggest surprises of 2020 (and there were a lot of them) in the gaming world was the sudden rise of Among Us, a game that places up to 10 players in a map together, and makes up to three of those players Impostors. The players' jobs are to complete tasks and find the Impostors, while the Impostors need to blend in and kill everyone else. It's a fascinating little game that doesn't win awards for its graphics or gameplay, but wins because of its unique social spin.

According to a report from Venture Beat, market analyst Sensor Tower has reported that Among Us has passed 217 million installs on Android and iOS, huge numbers that effectively show just how popular this game has become. It's not clear how many installs Among Us has seen on Steam, it's PC counterpart, but the game has consistently made appearances on Steam's bestseller list for weeks.

And, despite being free on mobile devices (and only $5 on Steam), Among Us has reportedly accrued $39 million in revenue from player spending, all on cosmetic purchases like new hats, skins, and pets. These are decidedly impressive numbers for a game that was relatively unheard of when it was released in 2018, and it's great to see it rise in popularity. Developers InnerSloth have been hard at work on Among Us, and actually cancelled their plans for a sequel because of the sudden love for the first.

Among Us can accredit its sudden rise in popularity to streaming platforms like Twitch, its low cost making it accessible to anyone, and its addictive social gameplay that encourages manipulation, alliances, and detective skills. If you're new to Among Us, or if your child is playing, be sure to check out our Ultimate Parent's Guide to Among Us, which goes over everything you could possibly need to know about the game.