American Express is known for offering some of the best travel credit cards on the market, but the issuer also has quite a few cash-back card options to choose from as well. These days, the ability to redeem cash back to help you save money might be higher on the priority list than stocking up points for a vacation. Two of the more notable cash-back cards are the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express and the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express. Both offer bonus rewards at U.S. gas stations and U.S. supermarkets, but there are also divergent bonus categories to consider — along with different earning rates and annual fees. Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines Today, we're walking through the benefits offered by both and when it makes sense to choose one over the other. The information for the Blue Cash Everyday card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer. When you should get the Blue Cash Everyday

Objectively, the Blue Cash Preferred is definitely the superior card. But the Blue Cash Everyday does have two benefits the Blue Cash Preferred does not: 2% back at U.S. department stores and no annual fee (see rates and fees). Department stores are a bonus category you don't often find anymore. If you're looking for a card that specifically earns bonus rewards at U.S. department stores, this card will be more helpful than the Blue Cash Preferred. However, keep in mind that you can get 2% cash back with the no-annual-fee Citi® Double Cash Card across all purchases (1% when you buy and 1% when you pay your bill). This has the potential to be more lucrative if you're considering applying for the Blue Cash Everyday based mostly on that rare department store bonus category. Related: Best no-annual-fee credit cards Something you really should consider is your monthly budget. Both cards earn bonus rewards at U.S. supermarkets and gas stations, though at differing rates. You'll need to earn enough rewards with the Blue Cash Preferred to offset the cost of the $95 annual fee (see rates and fees). If you are a credit card beginner who is only going to spend $100-$200 per month total on your card, the no-fee Everyday might be the better choice. Related: Blue Cash Everyday Card review: Tough sell in a competitive cash-back landscape When you should get the Blue Cash Preferred