Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network
Groceries are obviously one of the most essential things we buy on a regular basis, and if you are interested in finding out how you can earn rewards for something you need to buy to survive, there is one credit card company that is focused on just that. American Express has put together a selection of credit cards that, while varied in the rest of their offerings, all include impressive rewards when shopping for groceries.
All of their cards work with Google Pay and, with more and more supermarkets accepting digital payment, you're more and more likely to be able to earn big with a tap. Below are three of the best cards that American Express has to offer when it comes to rewards on purchases at grocery stores.
Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card
The Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card is a category-focused points credit card with a nice bonus program built on top of the normal rewards program. Those who want to use it to earn on purchases at grocery stores will be happy to hear that grocery purchases are at the top of the rewards you can earn with this card. Cardholders earn 3X points at any U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6000 in purchases per year) and, on top of that, if you use your card at least thirty times during a billing period, you'll earn 50% more on those purchases which then bumps your rewards up to 4.5X points.
Points for potatoes
Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card
Earn 3X points at U.S. supermarkets, 2X points at U.S gas stations, and 1X points on other purchases. Use your Card 30 or more times on purchases in a billing period and earn 50% more points on those purchases less returns and credits. $95 annual fee.
American Express® Gold Card
The American Express® Gold Card is a powerhouse when it comes to all things food related. For those focused on groceries, the card doesn't disappoint with 4X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per year in purchases, then 1X). This isn't an introductory offer either, making it one of the highest earning grocery rewards cards on the market. The card goes further than supermarkets, also offering 4X Membership Rewards® points** when you dine at restaurants worldwide and a $120 dining credit to a number of food merchants like Grubhub, Seamless, The Cheesecake Factory, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Boxed, and participating Shake Shack locations.
For the foodies
American Express® Gold Card
Earn 35,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $2,000 on eligible purchases with your new Card within the first 3 months. Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points when you dine at restaurants worldwide. Earn 4X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per year in purchases, then 1X). Earn 3X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com. Earn up to a total of $10 in statement credits monthly when you pay with the Gold Card at Grubhub, Seamless, The Cheesecake Factory, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Boxed, and participating Shake Shack locations. This can be an annual savings of up to $120. Enrollment required. $100 Airline Fee Credit: up to $100 in statement credits per calendar year for incidental fees at one selected qualifying airline. No Foreign Transaction Fees. Annual Fee is $250.
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
I have personally been using the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express as my main credit card for five years now, mainly because of its fantastic rewards when grocery shopping. All cardholders consistently earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year then 1%), making it the highest cash back credit card you can get when it comes to earning on your groceries. It's a great credit card to cover all the essentials.
All the categories
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year then 1%) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S gas stations and transit, and 1% cash back on all other purchases. Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 3 months. Low Intro APR: 0% for 12 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable rate, currently 15.24% to 26.24%. $95 annual fee.
No matter where you do your grocery shopping, American Express has your back with a wide range of offerings, from cards that focus on earning you the most when staying at home to others that help you earn anywhere in the world.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.