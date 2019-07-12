Groceries are obviously one of the most essential things we buy on a regular basis, and if you are interested in finding out how you can earn rewards for something you need to buy to survive, there is one credit card company that is focused on just that. American Express has put together a selection of credit cards that, while varied in the rest of their offerings, all include impressive rewards when shopping for groceries.

All of their cards work with Google Pay and, with more and more supermarkets accepting digital payment, you're more and more likely to be able to earn big with a tap. Below are three of the best cards that American Express has to offer when it comes to rewards on purchases at grocery stores.

Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card

The Amex EveryDay® Preferred Credit Card is a category-focused points credit card with a nice bonus program built on top of the normal rewards program. Those who want to use it to earn on purchases at grocery stores will be happy to hear that grocery purchases are at the top of the rewards you can earn with this card. Cardholders earn 3X points at any U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6000 in purchases per year) and, on top of that, if you use your card at least thirty times during a billing period, you'll earn 50% more on those purchases which then bumps your rewards up to 4.5X points.