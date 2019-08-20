Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network

If you've been in the market for the Platinum Card® from American Express but have been holding off on applying because the welcome bonus hasn't been enticing enough, now might be the time to pull the trigger. Originally reported by The Points Guy, American Express has a new targeted offer for some customers for signing up for a new Platinum card. Whereas the public offer gives out around 60,000 Membership Rewards® points, the special targeted offer increases that pile of points up to 75,000.

Photo credit: The Points Guy Welcome bonuses for the American Express Platinum Card are happening all the time, and the bonus has varied anywhere from the public and common 60,000 Membership Rewards® points all the way up to targeted offers of up to 100,000 points through CardMatch. In order to acheieve the welcome bonus, new cardholders must make $5000 in purchases within in the first 3 months. The points are currently valued at around $1500, so if spent right this is a huge offer that warrants taking advantage of if the American Express Platinum card is the right card for you.

Platinum points The Platinum Card® from American Express Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months. Enjoy Uber VIP status and free rides in the U.S. up to $15 each month, plus a bonus $20 in December. 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel, 5X Membership Rewards points on prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com. Enjoy access to the Global Lounge Collection, the only credit card airport lounge access program that includes proprietary lounge locations around the world. Receive complimentary benefits with an average total value of $550 with Fine Hotels & Resorts. $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline. Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue on your Platinum Card®. $550 annual fee. See at The Points Guy