If you're looking for a great offer to maximize your miles and have been considering Delta as your airline, American Express has just announced a limited time offer that is definitely worth taking a look at. Between August 1st and August 15th, newly approved cardholders of American Express and Delta's co-branded Gold and Platinum credit cards can cash in on a welcome bonus of up to 50,000 bonus miles and $500 cash back.

The offer applies to both the personal and business cards, so you'll be able to take advantage of the offer regardless of if you are traveling for business or for pleasure. If timed correctly with one of Delta's frequent awards sales, which discount the number of miles needed to book flights, these offers can amount to some impressive free bookings.

Gold Delta Personal and Business SkyMiles® Credit Cards from American Express

The limited-time offer for the Gold Delta Amex cards has more to do with the cash back than the miles. While the 30,000 bonus miles isn't new, the statement credit has been raised from $50 to $300.