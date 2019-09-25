This past February, Amazon made a big acquisition with its purchase of the popular mesh router company, Eero. Today, we're seeing the first Eero router since that deal was completed with the simply named "All-new Eero."

The all-new Eero has all of the Wi-Fi capabilities you'd expect, such as whole-home mesh coverage, dual-band Wi-Fi, adaptive backhaul, and the ability to work with all of Eero's existing routers.

Amazon's touting that you'll be able to set up the new Eero in "10 minutes or less", and design-wise, it looks pretty similar to other Eero products.

You can control the new Eero using Alexa, with some of the supported commands including:

"Alexa, turn off Wi-Fi for the PlayStation."

"Alexa, turn on the guest Wi-Fi."

And so on and so forth. Along with the new Eero router, Amazon says the Alexa API integration will be available for other companies to use as well.

The all-new Eero is available as a standalone unit for $99 or in a three-pack for $249.