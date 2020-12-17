What you need to know
- Select Fire TV devices can now view security camera feeds while watching shows with a new picture-in-picture view.
- These include the Fire TV Cube (2nd gen), 2020 4K Toshiba Fire TV Edition, and 2020 4K Insignia Fire TV Edition.
- It'll be able to show video feeds from compatible Ring doorbells as well as offerings from Nest, Wyze, and Logitech.
Amazon has updated select Fire TV devices, including the Fire TV Cube (2nd gen), 2020 4K Toshiba Fire TV Edition, and 2020 4K Insignia Fire TV Edition to include a new security feature — picture-in-picture support for security camera feeds.
You'll be able to pull up video feeds from compatible Ring doorbells while watching your TV shows without missing a beat once you've gotten this update enabled.
Amazon explained this change, saying:
For example, if you're watching a show and a visitor presses your Ring doorbell, you will receive a picture video feed in the top right corner of the screen. You can then say, "Alexa, talk to [Ring device name]" to speak with the visitor, or pull-up the camera feed by saying "Alexa, show me [Ring device name]" to expand the video to full screen. Picture-in-picture is currently compatible with Ring doorbell cameras and non-doorbell security cameras from Ring, Nest, Wyze, and Logitech, among others.
This feature is available now if you're using one of those highlighted devices paired with a compatible camera.
This is yet another video-related feature Amazon rolled out to the Fire TV this month. The company earlier rolled out two-way hands-free Alexa video calling to the Fire TV Cube where users could make and receive Alexa video calls from Amazon Fire TV to other Alexa-enabled devices with a screen.
