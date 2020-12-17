Amazon has updated select Fire TV devices, including the Fire TV Cube (2nd gen), 2020 4K Toshiba Fire TV Edition, and 2020 4K Insignia Fire TV Edition to include a new security feature — picture-in-picture support for security camera feeds.

You'll be able to pull up video feeds from compatible Ring doorbells while watching your TV shows without missing a beat once you've gotten this update enabled.

Amazon explained this change, saying:

For example, if you're watching a show and a visitor presses your Ring doorbell, you will receive a picture video feed in the top right corner of the screen. You can then say, "Alexa, talk to [Ring device name]" to speak with the visitor, or pull-up the camera feed by saying "Alexa, show me [Ring device name]" to expand the video to full screen. Picture-in-picture is currently compatible with Ring doorbell cameras and non-doorbell security cameras from Ring, Nest, Wyze, and Logitech, among others.

This feature is available now if you're using one of those highlighted devices paired with a compatible camera.

This is yet another video-related feature Amazon rolled out to the Fire TV this month. The company earlier rolled out two-way hands-free Alexa video calling to the Fire TV Cube where users could make and receive Alexa video calls from Amazon Fire TV to other Alexa-enabled devices with a screen.