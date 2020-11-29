Grab the Eufy RoboVac G30 Edge robot vacuum cleaner on sale for $229.99 at Amazon. That's a $120 discount and a match for the lowest price we've seen. We saw it drop this low earlier in November but that's it. If you missed that previous deal, which was also as brief as this one is going to be, then now's your chance to grab it.

The G30 Edge is one of Eufy's most advanced robot vacuum cleaners yet. This RoboVac just released earlier this year so it hasn't even had a whole lot of time to even go on sale, but it does have all of Eufy's strongest tech.

For example, G30 Edge has some of the smartest navigation around. The Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0 feature includes super advanced path tracking sensors. This robot won't just wander around aimlessly. It follows a specific path. In fact, the path is so specific you can watch when and where the G30 Edge went using your smartphone.

You won't have to worry about any stubborn dirt around your home, either. This robot vacuum has 2000Pa suction power. It'll clean hardwood and deep carpets and get you noticeably cleaner floors.

Set up some boundary strips for the areas where you don't want the robot vacuum to clean. This could be a kid's room that's perpetually filled with obstacles or a doggy bed. The G30 Edge has specialized sensors to ensure it never crosses those borders.

You'll get a charging base with the vacuum, and the robot is smart enough to automatically return to the base whenever it detects its battery getting low. It'll charge back up to 80% or so and then head back out to finish the job it started. Eufy covers the RoboVac with a one-year warranty and customer support available anytime.