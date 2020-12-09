Amazon is rolling out its all-new Fire TV experience to the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite, the company shared today.

The new Fire TV interface is built to be a more personalized content discovery experience. The home screen has been redesigned to allow faster access to in-app content via a new Main Menu. Visible from this new Main Menu, Amazon has also added a new "Find" experience to the Fire TV. If you don't know what to watch, the new Find screen provides easily scrollable categories with recommendations offered across genres and content types.

Finally, you can now have up to six User Profiles on the Fire TV. This way, different people can use the Fire TV without their content preferences polluting the others just like how Netflix does it. It's going to be helpful for people who share with family members who have wildly differing tastes, and probably the most visibly useful part of this update.

If you have the new Fire TV Stick or Fire TV Stick Lite, you should be getting this new interface within the next couple of weeks.