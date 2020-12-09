What you need to know
- Amazon is now rolling out a new Fire Tv experience.
- With this update, content discovery should be easier for people using Fire TVs.
- Amazon is also adding support for user profiles.
- It's coming to the Fire TV and Fire TV Stick Lite over the coming weeks.
Amazon is rolling out its all-new Fire TV experience to the Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite, the company shared today.
The new Fire TV interface is built to be a more personalized content discovery experience. The home screen has been redesigned to allow faster access to in-app content via a new Main Menu. Visible from this new Main Menu, Amazon has also added a new "Find" experience to the Fire TV. If you don't know what to watch, the new Find screen provides easily scrollable categories with recommendations offered across genres and content types.
Finally, you can now have up to six User Profiles on the Fire TV. This way, different people can use the Fire TV without their content preferences polluting the others just like how Netflix does it. It's going to be helpful for people who share with family members who have wildly differing tastes, and probably the most visibly useful part of this update.
If you have the new Fire TV Stick or Fire TV Stick Lite, you should be getting this new interface within the next couple of weeks.
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite
Amazon's newest HDMI dongle is its cheapest Fire TV stick ever. At $30, the Fire TV Stick Lite dispenses with the additional TV controls of its mainline counterpart, but it still gets the job done.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
How are you liking One UI 3.0 on your Galaxy S20?
It's been about a week since One UI 3.0 started making its way to the Galaxy S20. If you have the update, how have you been liking it so far?
Want to make your inner child cry? Play Myst in VR.
It's Myst. It's in VR. There really isn't much else to say here.
Carl Pei is building an audio company, insists OnePlus split was ‘amicable’
OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has revealed that he is working on an audio startup. The new company plans to launch its first products next year.
Find out what someone needs with these 2-way audio security cameras
There is an abundance of security cameras on the market today, but we take a look at the best Wireless Security Cameras with 2-way audio capabilities built right in.