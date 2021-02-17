To quote The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, "Are you familiar with the term 'Money. Making money.'?" That's what this deal is all about for you. You can actually walk away with more than you started with, and it starts with one of the best smart garage door openers around. Chamberlain has updated the model to include some smarter insides including Bluetooth, and now the newest MyQ is on sale for $26.98 at Amazon. This is a great price, and it's so low it's actually less than the older generation right now. It sells for a regular price of $40, so you're already saving money there.

But then you can save even more if you choose to opt into the Amazon Key in-garage Delivery service. After you have bought and installed the MyQ, you'll eventually shop for something on Amazon again. When that happens, just choose the Key Delivery checkout option. Use the code KEY40 and Amazon will give you a $40 credit for making that choice. The credit will then be yours to do with as you please, which means an initial $27 investment turns into a $40 return (not to mention all the benefits of making your garage door opener smarter).

Amazon Key and the $40 promo credit is a service exclusive to eligible Prime Members. If you're eligible but not a member of Prime, sign up for a free 30-day trial and get all the benefits of Prime, including this deal. Of course the credit is nice, but Amazon Key is also just a great way to ensure your packages don't disappear from your front steps or get ruined in the rain while you're at work.

This new version of the MyQ simplifies the setup tremendously. It doesn't even have to attach to the garage door opener anymore. It comes with a mounting plate so you can put it on any wall in your garage. All you're doing is taking what already exists and making it smarter. The product page can show you all the garage door openers the MyQ is compatible with, but it basically includes anything made after 1993. As long as you have the standard safety sensors and such, you'll most likely be able to use this.

So what functionality beyond the Amazon Key in-garage delivery service can the MyQ give you? For one thing, you won't have to worry about those bulky clip-on garage door buttons anymore. With the MyQ app, you can just pull up your smartphone and press a button to open or close the door. The app can also send you notifications. For example, if you forget to close the door and you've already driven off, the notification might say "Your garage door has been open since 8 a.m." And then you can fix that issue even while you're at work.