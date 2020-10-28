What you need to know
- Amazon is rolling out a new software update to select Fire tablets to turn them into your smart home control hub.
- The new Device Dashboard lets you easily control smart devices such as smart lights, switches, plugs, and thermostats.
- You can access the new Device Dashboard from any screen, including the lockscreen.
Amazon has released a new software update for some of its Fire tablets, adding a new Device Dashboard that enables them to control smart home products that are Alexa-compatible.
To access the new Device Dashboard on your Fire tablet, you will simply have to tap on the new Smart Home button that appears on the left corner of the navigation bar. You won't have to close any apps to access the Smart Home button, as it is accessible from every screen. The Device Dashboard allows you to control any compatible Alexa-enabled device, including smart lights, security cameras, switches, plugs, and thermostats.
In addition to controlling individual devices, you also get the option of controlling devices from the same category. For example, you can use the Smart Home button to turn off all your smart lights at once.
The free software update is now rolling out to the Amazon Fire 7 (2019), Amazon Fire HD 8 (2018), Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020), and the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2019).
Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020)
Amazon's latest Fire HD 8 tablet offers 30% faster performance compared to the previous generation, thanks to a more powerful 2.0 GHz quad-core chipset. It also offers up to 12 hours of battery life and includes a USB-C port for easier charging.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
