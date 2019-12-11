Amazon today announced the launch of new Fire TV Edition smart TVs in India, in partnership with domestic electronics brand Onida. The announcement comes just a week after rival Flipkart launched the first Nokia-branded smart TV in India.

The Fire TV Edition TVs come in two sizes: 32-inch and 43-inch. Apart from Amazon's Prime Video, the TVs come with YouTube, Netflix, Sony LIV, Hotstar, ZEE5, and Apple TV apps pre-installed. Thanks to the bundled voice remote with Alexa, you can launch apps, search for movies or TV shows, control your smart home devices, and more, with your voice. You can also easily mirror photos, videos, and games from your phone to the TVs.

Onida 32 Fire TV Edition has a 31.5-inch HD resolution panel, dual-band Wi-Fi, an unnamed "multi-core processor", Dolby + dts sound support, and Lucent Picture Engine. On the other hand, Onida 43 FHD Fire TV Edition has a larger 42.5-inch panel with Full HD resolution. Both the models include 3x HDMI, 1x RF Antenna, 1x Composite Video, 1x USB, and 1x Ethernet port.

The Onida Fire TV smart TVs will go on sale in India via Amazon.in from December 20. While the 32-inch model has been priced at ₹12,999 ($183), the 43-inch model will cost ₹21,999 ($310).