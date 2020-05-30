What you need to know
- Earbud product listings on Amazon's online storefront have been hijacked and vandalized.
- Product images have been replaced with images displaying strong racist language.
- The results are believed to be the result of a security breach playing off of current political tensions.
Searching for AirPods right now on Amazon? Don't. Product listings for search results related to Apple's popular earbuds have been hijacked, with product images replaced by banners showing off strongly racist language.
While we have chosen not to embed images of the language used, the message can be seen in screenshots on social media (which we have been able to verify independently).
It's not clear exactly how this happened, but all signs point to a security breach aimed at exacerbating current racial tensions in the United States.
At the time of writing, Amazon has yet to speak about the breach publicly. We have reached out to Amazon for comment on this story and will update when we get a response.
Thankfully for everyone, Trump's misguided attack on social networks faces many roadblocks
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Android 11 event and beta postponed: 'Now is not the time to celebrate'
Android Developers have announced that the Android 11 beta and a June 3rd event have been postponed because of recent events.
A PS5 event called The Future of Gaming is coming on June 4
After weeks of rumors and speculation, PlayStation has announced an event called The Future of Gaming. This event will focus on PS5 games and begin on June 4 at 1:00 p.m. PDT.
OnePlus will not be releasing any more ‘McLaren Edition’ phones
The collaboration between OnePlus and British sports car maker McLaren has come to an end. OnePlus is unlikely to release any new 'McLaren Edition' phone in the future.
Which Android tablets you should buy and which to steer clear of
There is some truth to the saying "you get what you pay for," and while not every great Android tablet has to cost a fortune, some of the really affordable ones are really cheap for a reason. Here are some Android tablets worth forking over some money for and some you should probably pass by.