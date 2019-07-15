Amazon Prime Day is underway, and the savings are flowing in all directions. There's so many products on sale during this 48-hour event that it's a bit hard to keep up on. We are hoping to help you out during Amazon's longest event to date by keeping all the best deals right here!

This year's top picks

Last year's top-seller, Echo Dot, has already had its price cut to $29.99 making it cheaper to add Alexa to (more) rooms in your house. Many other Amazon devices followed suit with the Amazon Show 5, the Echo Spot and significant discounts to Fire tablets and Kindle New Kindle Paperwhite, too.

Amazon devices:

There are plenty of deals to be had on third-party products too, with some of the best listed below.

Tech:

Gaming:

Home:

Entertainment:

Remember, these deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. If you're not already a member, there's no better time than Prime Day to make the most of your 30-day free trial.

Prime Day dropped this PlayStation 4 console bundle to just $250
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console with Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn
$249.99 $359.98 Save $110

This deal on the PlayStation 4 Slim console saves you $50 off its regular price while also including Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.

The newest device in the Echo family, the Show 5, is now down to just $50
Echo Show 5
$49.99 $89.99 Save $40

It's only been on the market since May, but it hasn't escaped the Prime Day price cuts.

Amp up your home security with these huge Prime Day discount on nearly all Ring products
Save on Ring products today only

Whether you need a video doorbell, whole home alarm system, or some lights to brighten a dark area, Amazon has it all marked down today!

These huge price drops on the entire Galaxy S10 lineup might be one of the best Prime Day phone deals we'll see
Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB unlocked Prism Black Android smartphone
$599.99 $900.00 Save $300

We love the Galaxy S10, and we love deals. This combines two of our true loves in one!

Scour Amazon Warehouse's deals to save an extra 20% on tech and more through Prime Day
Extra 20% off Amazon Warehouse

Amazon Warehouse sells a myriad of items in varying conditions, from refurbished to open-box, used, warehouse-damaged, and more. It's a great place to snag a deal, and now Prime members can save an extra 20% off select items at checkout.

Amazon's Fire TV Stick is now bundled with two free months of HBO
Amazon Fire TV Stick + Two Months of HBO
$14.99 $69.97 Save $55

Prime members can snag two free months of HBO with the Fire TV Stick today and start binging shows like Game of Thrones instantly.

There's never been a better deal on the Ring Video Doorbell 2 than this pre-Prime Day offer
Ring Video Doorbell 2 (Certified Refurbished)
$89.99 $169.99 Save $80

Amazon is taking $80 off the certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2, which lets you see and speak with visitors at your front door no matter where you are in the world.

Amazon offers $80 off the Ring Video Doorbell Pro as Prime Day deals keep flowing
Ring Video Doorbell Pro
$169.00 $249.00 Save $80

Prime Day has officially begun, and there are plenty of big savings to be had on Amazon's great devices, including the Ring Video Doorbell Pro!

