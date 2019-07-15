Amazon Prime Day is underway, and the savings are flowing in all directions. There's so many products on sale during this 48-hour event that it's a bit hard to keep up on. We are hoping to help you out during Amazon's longest event to date by keeping all the best deals right here!
There's no better time than Prime Day to make the most of the Amazon Prime 30-day free trial.
This year's top picks
Last year's top-seller, Echo Dot, has already had its price cut to $29.99 making it cheaper to add Alexa to (more) rooms in your house. Many other Amazon devices followed suit with the Amazon Show 5, the Echo Spot and significant discounts to Fire tablets and Kindle New Kindle Paperwhite, too.
Amazon devices:
- Amazon Echo $69.99 (was $129.99)
- Amazon Show 5 $64.99 (was $99.99)
- Echo Dot 3rd gen $29.99 (was $69.99)
- Echo Spot $109.99 (was $169.99)
- Fire 7 Tablet $49.99 (was $69.99)
- Fire HD 8 Tablet $69.99 (was $99.99)
- Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote $27.99 (was $49.99)
- Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote $44.99 (was $69.99)
- Fire TV Stick 4K bundle with Echo Dot (3rd Gen) $119.98 (was $139.98)
- Kindle Paperwhite $104.99 (was $139.99)
There are plenty of deals to be had on third-party products too, with some of the best listed below.
Tech:
- Samsung 55" RU8000 4K Ultra HD Smart TV $948.00 (was $1198.92)
- Soundcore Anker Liberty Earphones $69.99 (was $109.99)
- Anker SoundCore 2 Wireless Speaker $69.99 (was $109.99)
- Save up to 46% on Anker Products
- Save up to 60% on Chromebooks
- Save up to 41% on Laptops and Monitors
- Save up to 35% on LG 4K UHD TVs
- Save up to 32% on Bose Headphones and Speakers
- Save Up to 27% on Desktops PCs
- Save Up to 50% off SD Cards and other memory products
- Save Up to 25% off Fitbit Smartwatches
- Save up to 25% on Amazon's Choice Laptops
Gaming:
- Xbox One S All Digital with a Controller $239.99 (was $379.92)
- Save up to 40% on PC Gaming Accessories
- Save up to 33% on PS4 Controllers
- Save $15 on Xbox One Controllers
- Save up to 41% on Turtle Beach headsets
- Save up to 55% on PS4 Games
- Save up to 20% on HTC Vive
- Save with these PC Gaming Deals
Home:
- Up to $100 off Instant Pot different models
- eufyCam E Security 2 Camera System $399.99 (was $599.99)
- Over half off the KitchenAid Professional
- 20% off the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker
- Save up to 30% on air conditioners and air purifiers
- Save up to 38% iRobot Roomba 671 and 895
Entertainment:
- Save on Game of Thrones Seasons 1-3 $43.99 (was $54.99)
- Save on the best Movies and Shows
- Save on stunning 4K UltraHD Movies
- Save on Kids Movies
Remember, these deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. If you're not already a member, there's no better time than Prime Day to make the most of your 30-day free trial.
It's impossible to keep up with the hundreds of thousands of offers and promotions during Prime Day, but the teams at Thrifter Canada will be doing their best to curate the deals and surface the ones worthy of your time. Keep it locked on Thrifter Canada, follow them on Twitter and sign up to their Canadian newsletter to get the best deals delivered directly into your inbox.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.