Amazon Photos outage has been fixed, you can go back to uploading images

What you need to know
- Amazon Photos is back online after a recent outage.
- The outage lasted more than a day, preventing some users from uploading or viewing their photos.
- Amazon Photos is a cloud storage app available at no extra cost to Prime subscribers.
After a prolonged outage, Amazon Photos appears to be back online. The cloud storage platform suffered an outage on May 11 that has been resolved as of this morning. That's according to an email received by some users of Amazon Photos here at Android Central, as well as the Amazon Photos Twitter account:
The issue prevented many users of Amazon Photos from uploading images or even viewing their photos on the best Amazon Echo Show devices like the Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen). The outage appeared mainly to affect users in North America, but some users in South America also reported issues.
Yesterday, the company tweeted that the issue was identified and that it would be fixed by the end of the day, although it appears the outage wasn't resolved until this morning:
Android Central reached out to Amazon for a comment on what caused the outage and why it appeared to take longer than expected to resolve. We did not immediately receive a response.
Rest assured, you should no longer have problems uploading photos to your Amazon Photos account and can resume viewing your images on your smart displays.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
