What you need to know
- The Amazon Music app has gained the ability to stream music videos.
- The new feature is currently available only to Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers.
- Amazon is working on its own catalog of music videos for the feature.
Amazon has quietly added a new feature to the Amazon Music app on Android with a new update. As reported by the folks at Android Police, the latest version of Amazon Music allows users to stream music videos in the app.
Until now, the only major music streaming service to allow users to stream music videos was YouTube Music. While Amazon hasn't detailed how the new feature will work, it says it will curate video playlists to make it easier for you to find all music videos from your favorite artist. Unfortunately, however, only Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers will be allowed to access music videos in the app.
If you are an Amazon Prime member, you can join Amazon Music Unlimited for $8 a month. For non-Prime users, Amazon Music Unlimited costs $10 a month. The premium music subscription gives you access to 60 million songs and thousands of playlists.
The last update for the Amazon Music app, which was rolled out two weeks back, added the 'X-ray' feature, which provides interesting trivia about your favorite songs and artists. Amazon also added podcasts to its music streaming service in September, including a bunch of original shows.
