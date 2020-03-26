If you're like me, you probably have a few more distractions in your life and around your home now that everyone is confined to the same space. Even as someone who is used to working from home, this can be a significant adjustment. I've been powering through my productivity lulls with the help of some great work from home playlists from the expert curators at Amazon Music . There are over 20 playlists in this collection across all kinds of music genres — from ambient to country, pop to metal. I've listed my 12 favorites from the collection below, but don't let me stop you there.

The title of this playlist intrigued me the most. People that are fans of the genre or need to get some frustration out might find it worthwhile. Linkin Park, Tool, and Disturbed are here to help you bang those demons out of your head.

Let's face it; if you work in a modern office environment, this playlist will probably feel the most familiar based on what's playing on the reception desk radio or in the elevator speakers. All the usual suspects are here, including Imagine Dragons, Coldplay, Taylor Swift, and the Jonas Brothers.

This is a great playlist to start your day or to energize you during that mid-afternoon lull. Step away from your laptop and burn some calories shaking to Shakira, Ricky Martin, Luis Fonsi, or my favorite, Selena.

I admittedly know almost nothing about the blues music genre other than I like the way a lot of this music sounds. Wallow in your self-isolation with songs from Keb'Mo', Bonnie Raitt, Eric Clapton, and BB King, among others.

I love that Amazon has branched this work from home theme across genres, including the one that was most present in my early life — COUNTRY Y'ALL! I'm more into the late 20th century country and western music, but I'm happy to see that some of my more modern favorites like Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, and the Zac Brown Band are on here, too.

I love a good themed playlist, and this one doesn't disappoint. From Fifth Harmony's Work from Home to Rihanna's Work, these tracks cover the WFH vibe in more obvious ways. Plus, it mixes in fun work anthems like Dire Strait's Money for Nothing and Dolly Parton's 9 to 5.

I'm a sucker for just about any lo-fi hip hop playlist I can find, and I spend hours with the Chilled Cow livestream running on YouTube in the background on my Echo Show 5 next to my monitor. I've found this Amazon playlist to be in the same vein, so right in my wheelhouse.

This playlist is on my regular rotation as well and is one I turn to to keep me focused. I'm a huge fan of artists like Bonobo, Tycho, and Royksopp, and their music keeps me trucking along at what I'm doing.

I'd be lying if I said I was completely familiar with all of the artists on this playlist, but I've been listening to it for several months. I find the mix of beats and mellow sounds to be soothing for short spurts of productive grooves.

This is a playlist I'll put on when I want to hum along to music while doing "busy work" that doesn't necessarily require my full attention. The Piano Guys, 2Cellos, Lindsey Stirling, and others bring a fresh take on contemporary pop hits and rock classics.

This playlist is a little more dramatic than the classical one, but it has the same effect on me. I love hearing epic music from some of my favorite flicks like Harry Potter, The Hobbit, Inception, and Forest Gump (makes me tear up every time!).

The great thing about instrumental music (or even ambient/electronic for that matter) is that you can just have it on in the background and not get distracted from your work. This playlist features gems from Mozart, Schubert, Bach, Hande, and more.

We've all got the weight of the world on our shoulders right now with this COVID-19 pandemic, and sometimes it's nice just to tune out and think of happier times or happier futures. Regardless of whether or not you decide to listen to these playlists while working from home, you're sure to find one that can help you unwind, relax, or get distance from your present worries.

I've been an Amazon Music Unlimited subscriber since the service first rolled out, and I've enjoyed watching it (listening to it?) grow and get better and better. If you do decide to sign up for an Amazon Music plan, check out our guide, which explains the differences in tiers and pricing. Amazon has plans for Prime members as low as $4/month, family plans, student plans, and HD music plans for the extreme audiophiles among us.