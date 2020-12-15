When Amazon Luna's cloud gaming service launched in September, it looked like a promising contender to Google Stadia. At launch it offered access to over 100 games, compared to Google Stadia's meager 25, and while the latter's library has grown since launch, only a handful of titles are actually free with the Pro subscription, and the list keeps changing. Amazon Luna's library of games is free for Luna+ subscribers, and now it's coming to an Android device near you.

Similar to how Amazon Luna gets around the Apple Store rules by making Luna accessible via Safari, the same is also true with Android, albeit via Google Chrome. The service is still in early access though and retains its current $5.99 price, which is likely to go up once the early access phase ends. Still, gamers who subscribe to Luna+ will gain access to tons of games, with support for two streams and FHD/60fps. Amazon says 4K support is in the works and that also includes for Ubisoft+ which gamers can access through the service.

According to the Amazon Luna support page, this is the list of Android devices that support the service, although it's not clear why more devices aren't listed, since the service runs through the Google Chrome browser:

Pixel Devices (4XL, 4a, 4a 5G, 5)

Samsung Devices (S10, S10+, Note 10, Note 10+, S20 5G, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, Note 20)

OnePlus Devices (7, 7 Pro, 7 Pro 5G, 8, 8 Pro, Nord, 7T, 7T Pro, 7T Pro 5G)

Gamers should be happy to know that Amazon Luna supports not only its own $50 controller but also Sony's Dualshock 4 and Microsoft's Xbox One controllers. Anyone interested in trying out the service can check out our hands-on of Amazon Luna or request early access. The service may still be in progress, it's promising results mean its shaping up to be one of the best game streaming apps. It's currently playable on iPhone, iPad, Android, Mac, PC, and Fire TV.