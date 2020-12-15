What you need to know
- Amazon Luna has now been released for Android.
- The game streaming service was launched in September with support for several different devices including iPhone, Mac, PC, and Fire TV.
- It is still in early access, so those interested will have to request access to the service.
When Amazon Luna's cloud gaming service launched in September, it looked like a promising contender to Google Stadia. At launch it offered access to over 100 games, compared to Google Stadia's meager 25, and while the latter's library has grown since launch, only a handful of titles are actually free with the Pro subscription, and the list keeps changing. Amazon Luna's library of games is free for Luna+ subscribers, and now it's coming to an Android device near you.
Similar to how Amazon Luna gets around the Apple Store rules by making Luna accessible via Safari, the same is also true with Android, albeit via Google Chrome. The service is still in early access though and retains its current $5.99 price, which is likely to go up once the early access phase ends. Still, gamers who subscribe to Luna+ will gain access to tons of games, with support for two streams and FHD/60fps. Amazon says 4K support is in the works and that also includes for Ubisoft+ which gamers can access through the service.
According to the Amazon Luna support page, this is the list of Android devices that support the service, although it's not clear why more devices aren't listed, since the service runs through the Google Chrome browser:
- Pixel Devices (4XL, 4a, 4a 5G, 5)
- Samsung Devices (S10, S10+, Note 10, Note 10+, S20 5G, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, Note 20)
- OnePlus Devices (7, 7 Pro, 7 Pro 5G, 8, 8 Pro, Nord, 7T, 7T Pro, 7T Pro 5G)
Gamers should be happy to know that Amazon Luna supports not only its own $50 controller but also Sony's Dualshock 4 and Microsoft's Xbox One controllers. Anyone interested in trying out the service can check out our hands-on of Amazon Luna or request early access. The service may still be in progress, it's promising results mean its shaping up to be one of the best game streaming apps. It's currently playable on iPhone, iPad, Android, Mac, PC, and Fire TV.
Amazon Luna
Amazon Luna is the company's answer to the growing interest in cloud gaming. With support for 1080p/60fps and access to over 100 titles, gamers should have all they need for a small monthly subscription.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The right to repair movement is still going strong in the U.S.
You spent your money to buy your phone but you don't get to decide what happens if it breaks. That's stupid, and companies like the EFF and iFixit are trying to change it.
Here are all of the Google AR animals you can see in 3D
Google 3D Animals are one of the best-kept secrets in search. Did you know that if you search for certain animals on a mobile device, you can opt to view the creature in full 3D animation, and even in augmented reality (AR)? You totally can, and it's super cool.
Every Galaxy Watch is on sale right now, here's which one's right for you
From the first Watch Active to the latest Galaxy Watch 3, every Samsung watch to bear the Galaxy name is on sale at Amazon right now. Whether you're looking to get fit or simply fight your phone addiction like I am, there's a watch here for you.
The best LG G7 cases you can buy
Make sure all that glass doesn't break. Get your LG G7 a case!