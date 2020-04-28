If you're looking for more ways to stay entertained in self-isolation, then you can't go wrong with Amazon Kindle Unlimited. Especially if you can try it out for free. A two-month trial of the all-you-can-read eBook service is yours for the low, low price of $0 for a limited time giving you endless reading material for the next several weeks stuck indoors. The deal is only available for new Kindle Unlimited users and expires at the end of the month.

The subscription service normally costs $9.99 a month, so you're saving $20 with this deal. Last July, Amazon gave away three months of the service to its Prime members but unlike that offer, this deal does not require you to be a Prime subscriber so anyone can get in on it.

Kindle Unlimited gives you access to over a million titles, spanning from technical documents to cookbooks to fantasy novels to nonfiction. Even some audiobooks are included. Need a self-help book? Want to re-read the Harry Potter books for the seventeenth time? It's all there, and it's all free with your membership. You don't need a Kindle or Fire tablet to read, either. Amazon makes it easy to read thanks to its free Kindle reading apps for iOS, Android, PC, and Mac.

With its myriad of titles, Kindle Unlimited could keep you reading non-stop if you wished. You can keep up to ten titles at a time, and when you feel like swapping them out, the process is seamless. After the two months are up, it will renew automatically for the normal rate. You can cancel at any time with no penalties for doing so, though you might find that $10 per month is a great value for all that Kindle Unlimited offers.

Looking for more ways to stay entertained from the comfort of your own home? Various streaming services are offering free trials and free access right now to keep you busy and informed during the next few weeks. Check them all out here.