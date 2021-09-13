What you need to know Amazon has announced that it will begin updating the user interface on its most recent Kindle e-reader models over the coming weeks and months.

Key updates include a revised home screen, new navigation gestures, and an improved library experience.

These updates will be available on 7th and 8th Gen Kindle devices.

Amazon is a company that has built its business on the back of books. It has grown from a company that began selling books over the internet over 25 years ago to become the driving force behind the idea of downloading and reading books on digital devices like the Kindle. Its Kindle e-readers are by far and away the most popular of their kind, and even though it's been quite some time since they last saw a hardware refresh, Amazon has announced a major new user interface (UI) refresh for its most recent Kindle devices.

Starting in September, owners of late-model Kindles will begin to see a new navigation paradigm on their e-readers that will more closely resemble what they are used to on the best Android phones. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more For example, settings like brightness, Airplane Mode, and more will be available by swiping down from the top of the screen, rather than tapping on the top of the screen like before. Additionally, Kindle owners will be able to quickly and easily switch between the book they are currently reading, their Kindle library, and the home screen via new navigation options at the bottom of the screen.

Source: Amazon

Later this year, Amazon promises an improved home screen and library experience, featuring a cleaner-looking way to filter and sort your content and the ability to access more of your library books at one time. This will include a new collections view and an interactive scroll bar. These UI updates will be made available to the latest versions of the Best Kindle e-readers, including the standard Kindle (8th Gen and above), Kindle Paperwhite (7th Gen and above), and Kindle Oasis devices.