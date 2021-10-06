It's that time of the year that we start getting a whole lot of new tech and the online retail behemoth Amazon announced a bunch of new stuff last week. As a parent of two young boys, one of the things that stood out the most was the Amazon Glow. In short, it's a mash-up of an Echo Show 8 and an interactive projector. Amazon is positioning it as a way for kids to stay connected with friends and family that may not live close enough to see very often.

I love the idea. I can see it as an excellent device for families, especially for the kids who want to connect with relatives nearby and far. I don't know about you, but my family's days are always busy — and that's even during the offseason for activities. So I can see the Amazon Glow coming in handy when we may not have the time to arrange those in-person visits or if this pandemic we're living through continues to put up barriers.

There's one thing Amazon has proven to be very good at, and that's kid's tech.

The Amazon Glow is launching as a Day 1 Edition product, which means that anyone who gets one is a tester. However, these types of devices can sometimes grow into a full-fledged product that gets a wider release, like the Amazon Echo Frames that not only graduated from their Day 1 Edition moniker but also got a 2nd-gen update. I make this distinction because my excitement needs to stay a bit tempered, as interesting as the Amazon Glow seems.

Currently, Amazon is leveraging the success of its Kids+ platform to offer a lot of great content to get started. It also adds in some features that will be made specifically for the Glow to fully use the unique hardware capabilities. The overall success of this product will rely heavily on continually adding new content to the device. Though Amazon has said that the digital books already in the Kids+ program will be available, it's unclear if games or videos will be compatible with the Glow.