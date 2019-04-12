If you haven't subscribed to Amazon's FreeTime Unlimited service before, this promotion may have you signing up. For a limited time, you can sign up for a 3-month subscription for just $2.99, which is a $27 savings, and to sweeten the deal even more Amazon is tossing in a free $5 Kindle e-Book credit. If you aren't ready to drop $83 on a full year of service, this is a perfect way to see the value without committing a lot to it. You do have to be a new subscriber to the service in order to qualify for this promotion.

Not only do you get to trial the service for three months, but you also get a free Kindle e-Book credit worth more than you're paying to try it. This promotion won't last long, though, so act now!

FreeTime Unlimited offers unlimited access to kid-friendly apps, games, books, TV shows, movies and more, many of which are educational and can help teach your child. Much of this content is by Disney, Nickelodeon, PBS and other well-known brands. There are also "best-in-class" parental controls that can let you restrict what your child will see and set usage time limits. The content provided is best suited for kids aged 3 through 12.

You can access it on a wide variety of devices, including Fire TVs, Android phones and tablets, and Kindle e-readers. It supports downloading content for offline viewing, age filters, time limits, individual profiles, and more.

Right now, Amazon's Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet is on sale for just $69.99 and the Kindle for Kids Edition is down to just $59.99.

