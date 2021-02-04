I know that I'm fortunate to have a job where I get to test, play with, and write about gadgets and gizmos galore — believe me, I'm very grateful to be in this position! But most of the devices I use are only in use for a short amount of time before they have to be either returned or are replaced by the next version to review. However, if you were to take a look at the products that I've purchased for myself, you'd see many older, beat up devices that have faithfully served me for many years. But what might surprise you is the manufacturer for some of my favorite devices that have had the longest lifespans. It's not Apple, Google/Nest, or Samsung, but rather Amazon whose devices have proven the most durable and have stood up to the Johnson family household. Despite being absurdly affordable, Amazon's first-party devices manage to last longer than many more premium and expensive options. We cover a lot of Amazon devices on this website, from e-readers to tablets, to smart speakers, to wearables and more, and by far and away the biggest "pro" that we cite for them is that they are affordable. Well, not so much affordable as cheap. It's important to point out that cheap, in this case, is a literal characteristic and does not necessarily come burdened with its negative connotations of shoddy craftsmanship. Quite the contrary, actually. For most of the Amazon devices that I have reviewed or owned, the cheap cost of the product combined with its durability has resulted in some really fantastic values that I've been more than willing to recommend to friends, family, and you, dear readers.

Source: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central

I could rattle off a handful of stories about devices that have lasted much longer than I expected them to, like my beloved 1More Colorbuds. Still, a couple of my favorite long-lasting devices are two that I use almost more than any other — my 7th generation Kindle Paperwhite and my 1st generation Echo speaker. My six-year-old Kindle Paperwhite just might have PTSD after the sh** I've put it through, and yet, it still works like a charm. As you may be able to detect from the photos above, my Kindle Paperwhite has seen some sh**. I've dropped this six-year-old e-reader on our hard tile floor more times than I care to admit (to the point where something is rattling inside, but heck if I know what it is). It happened so many times that I finally heeded my colleague Ara Wagoner's advice and just put a dang PopSocket on the back, and that worked like a charm! I also made the questionable decision to let my then elementary school-aged son take it in his backpack to school for reading time for the better part of a semester. He dutifully lugged it back and forth each day, unceremoniously wedged between his spiral notebooks and supplies (hence, all the scratches). At one point, the pressure from the stuffed backpack even did something to the screen to damage a few pixels. But you know what? The Kindle is still kicking, and I read from it nearly every day. I honestly can't bring myself to part with it since it has been there for me this long. It would be like shooting an old friend!