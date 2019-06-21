Just in time to start your summer vacation, Amazon is launching Prime Reading in Canada. The new benefit for Canadian Prime members includes unlimited access to a rotating selection of popular Kindle books, comics, and more.

With your Prime subscription, Canadian customers will now be able to access best-selling books such as Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People, as well as over 90 Lonely Planet guides and hundreds more popular Kindle books. There are even titles from popular Canadian authors, including Water For Elephants by Sara Gruen and Room by Emma Donoghue.

If books aren't your thing, maybe comics are. With Prime Reading, you'll be able to explore comics from some of the largest publishers around. Whether you're into Star Wars, Batman, or Marvel characters like Captain Marvel and Black Panther, Prime Reading has a large selection to choose from.

Prime Reading can be accessed through the Kindle app, which is available for Android phones and tablets, iPhones, iPads, and Windows or Mac computers. And of course, you can find the Kindle app on Amazon's Fire tablets or Kindle devices, including the new Kindle Oasis.

If you're looking for more ways to save while shopping on Amazon.ca, then you'll want to check out the recently launched Amazon Rewards Mastercard with 2.5% cashback on eligible purchases for Prime members.