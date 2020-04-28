Amazfit is known for smartwatches like the T-Rex and the Verge, but today it's launching a smartwatch that stands out a bit from the traditional looking wrist piece.

The Amazfit X is debuting on Indiegogo today with a curved 2.07" AMOLED display. The screen and battery are curved at 92-degrees to give a more comfortable fit while on your wrist. Speaking of the battery, it's stated to provide up to 7-days of normal usage.

Though the device is narrow and curved, it still is full of sensors and features. Amazfit has put in what it is calling a BioTracker PPG for measuring heart rate and blood oxygen saturation levels. The X also comes with GPS and GLONASS onboard for location tracking during your workouts. This smartwatch was designed with fitness to be a significant part of it.