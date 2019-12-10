On December 9, Google had a Pixel feature drop bringing some big updates to the Pixel smartphones. One of those features is the update to Call Screen with automatic screen calling, which hopes to save you from the nightmare of robocalls.

It works by filtering out robocalls when it detects them, preventing your phone from even ringing to disturb you. Then, for unknown callers, it will first screen them to provide you with some context before ringing your phone and allowing you to decide if you want to pick up or not.

What makes this feature even more impressive is the fact that it doesn't require the use of Wi-Fi or data — all of the processing takes place on your device, ensuring your privacy and saving you money on data.