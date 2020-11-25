What you need to know
- The Indian government has banned 43 more apps of Chinese origin.
- The latest apps to have been banned in the country include AliExpress, TaoBao Live, and CamCard.
- They have been banned for "engaging in activities prejudiced to the sovereignty and integrity" of the country.
In June this year, the Indian government banned 59 apps of Chinese origin, including popular ones such as TikTok, UC Browser, and Xiaomi's Mi Community. Three months later, PUBG Mobile and 116 other Chinese apps were banned in the country. The Indian government has now banned 43 more apps over links with China.
India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in a statement:
Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India today issued an order under section 69A of the Information Technology Act blocking access to 43 mobile apps. This action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order
Here's the full list of the 43 apps that have been banned in the country:
- AliSuppliers Mobile App
- Alibaba Workbench
- AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living
- Alipay Cashier
- Lalamove India - Delivery App
- Drive with Lalamove India
- Snack Video
- CamCard - Business Card Reader
- CamCard - BCR (Western)
- Soul- Follow the soul to find you
- Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
- Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
- WeDate-Dating App
- Free dating app-Singol, start your date!
- Adore App
- TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App
- TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App
- ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
- DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
- AsianDate: find Asian singles
- FlirtWish: chat with singles
- Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
- Tubit: Live Streams
- WeWorkChina
- First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
- Rela - Lesbian Social Network
- Cashier Wallet
- MangoTV
- MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP
- WeTV - TV version
- WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More
- WeTV Lite
- Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App
- Taobao Live
- DingTalk
- Identity V
- Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
- BoxStar (Early Access)
- Heroes Evolved
- Happy Fish
- Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！
- Munchkin Match: magic home building
- Conquista Online II
While most of the apps on the list are still available to download on the Google Play Store, we expect them to be pulled down very soon. The ministry says it issued the order for banning these apps in the country based on "comprehensive reports" that it received from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, Ministry of Home Affairs.
