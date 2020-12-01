So this is a crazy deal that might be sold out even by the time you read this message. Alienware's AW3821DW super-sized 38-inch curved gaming monitor is currently on sale in a rare Dell doorbuster. It is down to $1,449, the lowest price we have ever seen for a display that more often than not sells for around $1,900 through Dell's website. This monitor isn't really even available from anyone other than Dell because it has such a limited supply to begin with, so the fact that it's on sale is a rare treat. Of course the doorbuster is already like 90% claimed, so grab it while you can.

The 38-inch screen has 3840 x 1600 pixel resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a true 1ms response time. It also uses an IPS panel and includes USB 3.2 ports. The 450 nits of brightness supports HDR. Other ports include two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort.

This monitor is nuts. It's basically everything Dell could throw at a screen in terms of features. You just can't go wrong here if you're a gamer. Of course the price is a little much, but that's what awesome deals like this are for, right?

The native resolution of the screen is 3840 x 1600 pixels. It also has a 144Hz refresh rate, which is ideal for gamers. Despite having an IPS panel, it also has a true 1ms response time in Extreme Mode. That's really important because it's rare for IPS panels to get a response time that fast. And the benefit of IPS is in the color accuracy and viewing angles. Of course, with a curved screen you're going to find yourself immersed into the display anyway regardless of the angle.

The screen has 450 nits of brightness, which is also great for image quality. The native adaptive sync is Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate, which works fantastically with Nvidia graphics cards. Plus the "Ultimate" means ultra-low latency, multi-zone backlighting, DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, and 1,000 nits of max brightness using Nvidia's G-Sync processors.

The display has AlienFX, too, which is Dell's customizable RGB lighting system. The ports include two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, and a USB hub that includes USB 3.2 ports plus a USB 3.2 Gen 1 downstream port with battery charging.

Get this while it's hot because it's about to disappear.