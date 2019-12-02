2019 saw a lot of original gadgets released, and one that's on sale for Cyber Monday is the Lenovo Smart Tab P10. If you don't remember the P10, we don't blame you. It launched without much fanfare, and shortly after, seemed to disappear into nowhere. However, it's making a comeback with an impressive discount. The Smart Tab P10 is essentially two devices in one — an Android tablet and an Alexa-powered smart display. It's quite a novel idea, and at 50% off its MSRP for Cyber Monday, it is a great addition to any smart home.

Everything presented on the Full HD display looks fantastic, and the speaker dock offers four Dolby Atmos speakers for powerful surround sound. On its own, it's a pretty compelling smart display option. That's just half of what the P10 is capable of, though. At any point, you can detach the Smart Tab P10 from the speaker dock and use it as an Android tablet! You get a full Android experience, allowing you to download and use apps like Twitter, YouTube, and even your favorite mobile games. The 7,000 mAh battery offers impressive endurance, and when you do need to charge up, just place the P10 back in the speaker dock. Having this dual functionality makes the Smart Tab P10 stick out in a way that other smart displays simply cannot, and for anyone that uses and loves Alexa, it's a wonderful little device. It's also worth noting that this is the highest-end model, equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. As just a tablet it's not as good of an experience as what you'll get with an iPad, but if you love the idea of having a top-notch Alexa display that can transform into a portable tablet in the blink of an eye, there's nothing else quite like the Lenovo Smart Tab P10. The hefty $350 price that this package is usually accompanied with makes it a difficult sell, but at a mere $175 for Cyber Monday, it becomes a lot more enticing.