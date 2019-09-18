Amazon has introduced Alexa in India two years ago, and while the digital assistant has been great at picking up Hinglish (sentences in Hindi with a few English words mixed in), you couldn't converse in Hindi. That's changing today, as Amazon has rolled out Hindi for Alexa in India. Starting today, you'll be able to converse with the assistant in Hindi, and get responses back in Hindi as well.

That's a big deal for Amazon as it looks to continue its momentum in the country. Amazon beat Google to market in India, but Google rolled out Hindi language for Google Home nearly a year ago. With Amazon now offering the same feature, it is finally at parity in this area.

The update will be rolled out today, and you can either ask Alexa to switch language to Hindi or change it from the settings in the Alexa app. It is a pretty big addition, and the little that Amazon showed off at the event today suggests the retailer invested a lot of effort in building out the feature.